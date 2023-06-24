Interesting! Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency to release on THIS date; actress shares a very intriguing teaser

Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in a movie titled Emergency in which she will be seen playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Today, the actress has announced the release date of the film.
MUMBAI :Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency has been grabbing everyone’s attention from the day it has been announced. The film is based on the time when the state of emergency was declared across the country from 25th June 1975 to 21st March 1977.

Kangana will be seen playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and she is not just acting in the film, but she has also directed it. A few months ago, when Kangana revealed her look as Indira Gandhi, it left everyone surprised with it.

Also Read: Shocking! Kangana Ranaut claims movie mafia is doing everything to harm her film Tiku Weds Sheru

Now, today, Kangana has announced the release date of Emergency and she has shared a very intriguing teaser with it. The actress tweeted the teaser and wrote, “A protector or a Dictator? Witness the darkest phase of our history when the leader of our nation declared a war on it’s people. #Emergency releasing worldwide on 24th November.”

Earlier, Kangana wanted to release the film on 20th October 2023, but as other films are releasing during the same time, she decided to postpone it. The actress had also tweeted that she will directly announce the release date one month in advance before the release and will launch the trailer at the same time.

However, it looks like the actress decided to announce the release date in advance as the calendar in November is quite free for now. Currently, Emergency is going to have a solo release on 24th November 2023.

Are you excited about the film? Let us know in the comments below…

Also Read: Really! Kangana Ranaut approves Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s dig at ex Hrithik Roshan in Tiku Weds Sheru promo, upset Netizens say “shameless behavior”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

