Interesting! Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency to release on THIS date; actress shares a very intriguing teaser

MUMBAI :Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency has been grabbing everyone’s attention from the day it has been announced. The film is based on the time when the state of emergency was declared across the country from 25th June 1975 to 21st March 1977.

Kangana will be seen playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and she is not just acting in the film, but she has also directed it. A few months ago, when Kangana revealed her look as Indira Gandhi, it left everyone surprised with it.

Now, today, Kangana has announced the release date of Emergency and she has shared a very intriguing teaser with it. The actress tweeted the teaser and wrote, “A protector or a Dictator? Witness the darkest phase of our history when the leader of our nation declared a war on it’s people. #Emergency releasing worldwide on 24th November.”

Earlier, Kangana wanted to release the film on 20th October 2023, but as other films are releasing during the same time, she decided to postpone it. The actress had also tweeted that she will directly announce the release date one month in advance before the release and will launch the trailer at the same time.

However, it looks like the actress decided to announce the release date in advance as the calendar in November is quite free for now. Currently, Emergency is going to have a solo release on 24th November 2023.

