Interesting! Karan Singh Grover Opens Up About Bipasha Basu's Decision: 'I'm Quite the Handful'

MUMBAI: In a candid revelation, Karan Singh Grover, currently riding high on the success of "Fighter," disclosed that his wife Bipasha Basu has opted not to work alongside him again, attributing it to his demanding persona.

Acknowledging his tendencies, Karan admitted, "She doesn’t want to work with me. She says, ‘I can’t handle you at work also.’ I don’t blame her, I am a lot to handle. I am very emotional and very moody and very everything that you don’t want me to be. She is like, ‘At work, I want to be at peace and concentrate on myself. If you’ll be there, I will keep focusing on you, I don’t want that. I need to do my own thing.’ She is not going to change her mind, I am still a pain," as shared with Galatta India.

Despite this, Karan revealed Bipasha's unwavering support for his endeavors, particularly during the filming of "Fighter." He confessed to initial reservations due to leaving Bipasha shortly after the birth of their daughter. However, Bipasha's encouragement propelled him forward, emphasizing the importance of seizing the opportunity.

Reflecting on the challenges of departing from his family during such a crucial time, Karan expressed gratitude for Bipasha's resilience and meticulous preparation, ensuring her well-being in his absence.

Karan's journey with Bipasha, from their on-screen chemistry in "Alone" to their real-life romance and parenthood, stands as a testament to their enduring bond and mutual support.

