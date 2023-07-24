Interesting! Kareena Kapoor Khan no longer a part of Tisca Chopra’s debut directorial, Radhe Apte to play lead

MUMBAI: Popular Hindi film actress Tisca Chopra is all set to make her directorial debut with an upcoming murder mystery. The film will be produced by fashion designer turned filmmaker Manish Malhotra under his production house Stage 5.

The film was initially offered to Kareena Kapoor Khan but she declined the offer as she didnt want to be a part of another murder mystery so soon after Hansal Mehta’s movie. Thus Radhika Apte has been signed to play the lead.

A Source close to the project said, “Radhika Apte will headline Tisca Chopra’s first feature directorial, tentatively titled ‘A Train from Chaprola’. It’s a tight murder mystery and features Radhika in the role of a strong, confident modern woman with complex underlying layers. Tisca has herself written the script and will start shooting for it in September in Uttarakhand. The leading hero of the movie hasn’t been finalized yet.”

The untitled film will also mark the production debut of Manish Malhotra.

