Interesting! From Kartik Aaryan to Tabu, check out the fees of the star cast of the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’

Kartik Aaryan is currently basking the success of his last film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ co-starring Tabu, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Rajpal Yadav in prominent roles

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 06/27/2022 - 17:13
movie_image: 
Interesting! From Kartik Aaryan to Tabu, check out the fees of the star cast of the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’

MUMBAI: Anees Bazmee directorial ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, turned out to be the surprise package as the film has grossed more than Rs 180 crore in India. From Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani to Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, here is the reported amount of fees charged by the stars in the horror comedy.

Also Read:

Kartik Aaryan has emerged the Shehzada of Bollywood!


Kartik Aaryan plays the central character of Ruhaan Randhawa aka Rooh Baba and he carries the whole film on his shoulders. Thus, the actor has charged a whopping amount of Rs 15 crore.

Kiara Advani plays Reet Thakur, who fakes her death in the movie and starts off the chain of horror and hilarious events. Reportedly, she has been paid Rs 4 crore for her role.

It is Tabu who is the real scene-stealer in the film as she plays the twin sisters - Anjulika, Reet's sister-in-law, and Manjulika, the evil ghost. She has reportedly charged Rs 2 crore for the film.

Also Read:

Wow! These pictures of Kiara Advani give out major fitness goals

Reportedly, Rajpal Yadav has been paid Rs 1.25 crore for the film in which he plays Chhote Pandit and brings the house down with his antics.


 
Sanjay Mishra, who adds the humour quotient as Bade Pandit in the blockbuster film, has charged a total of Rs 70 lakh for his role, as per the report in Times Now Hindi.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fame Amar Upadhyay has reportedly charged Rs 30 lakh for his role of Uday Thakur, Reet's brother in the film.

Credit: DNA

Bollywood movies Kartik Aaryan Tabu Rajpal Yadav Kiara Advani Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Anees Bazmee Shehzada TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 06/27/2022 - 17:13

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! “Trying not to hit the other person is my conscious attempt every time”, says Vidyut Jammwal on performing action
MUMBAI: No doubt actor Vidyut Jammwal is one of the most loved and followed actors in Bollywood industry. The actor is...
Amazing! Aishwarya Khare’s DE-GLAM picture is indeed quite UNMISSABLE
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars...
Maddam Sir: High Voltage Drama! The 10 year old child who claimed to be Pusha's husband enters the police station
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's Maddam Sir is one of the most popular cop-comedy drama series on small screens.The show stars Gulki...
Imlie : Shocking! Check out how Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan was roasted during his audition for MTV Roadies by Raghu – Ram
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit...
AUDIENCE DEMAND! Netizens want Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to go OFF-AIR
MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The...
AUDIENCE DEMAND! Netizens want Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to go OFF-AIR
MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! “Trying not to hit the other person is my conscious attempt every time” Vidyut Jammwal on performing action
Exclusive! “Trying not to hit the other person is my conscious attempt every time”, says Vidyut Jammwal on performing action
Latest Video