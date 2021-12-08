Interesting! As Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal gear up to get hitched, Kangana Ranaut pens a note on breaking stereotypes

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to laud rich and successful actresses for breaking stereotypes by marrying younger men. This comes during the ongoing wedding festivities of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif.

The actress wrote, ‘Growing up, we heard many stories of successful rich men marrying much younger women... For women to be more successful than their husband was seen as a major crisis, forget marrying a younger man after a certain age, marriage was impossible for women .... Nice to see rich and successful women, leading ladies of Indian film industry breaking the sexist norms.... Kudos to men and women both for redefining gender stereotype.’

Katrina is older to Vicky. They are getting married in a royal fort in Rajasthan.

