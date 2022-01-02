INTERESTING: Kiara Advani opens up on her struggles, says, “Nothing is fixed in the film industry, as everything changes here from Friday to Friday.”

MUMBAI: Kiara Advani is one of the most good looking actresses in the Bollywood fraternity.

Well, making ones way to success without a godfather can be difficult and Kiara has had her share of difficulties too.

The Laxmii actress went on to add that soon after the release of Fugly, she realised that there's nothing that is fixed in the film industry, as everything changes here from Friday to Friday.

She said, "I think I was very confused because until then I genuinely thought, and that's why one of the most vulnerable sides of me was that, the most difficult thing in the industry is to get your first film, that is your break." She further added, "I remember when I was aspiring to become an actor, my first few thoughts were, will I get it, what would be that film, will someone cast me, the minute Fugly which is my first film chose me, I was like 'ab toh ho gaya, ab toh set.' But when that Friday came and the film didn't do well, that's when I realised that everything is so fragile."

Speaking about facing rejections, Kiara said, "Rejection of any kind, whether the film is not accepted by the audience, or sometimes audition and not getting the parts that you auditioned for, I think sometimes we tend to take the rejections very personally but the one thing, now in hindsight when I look back and why I feel like it didn't affect me to the extent because I never took it personally. But perhaps the same people with whom my auditions were not selected, I'm working with them today. That is not because of my success, it is because the paths have suited me, the roles have suited me, they have seen that potential." (sic)

Well said Kiara!

CREDIT: Filmibeat