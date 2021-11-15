INTERESTING: My wife is watching and kids are watching, I was paranoid: Aayush Sharma on shooting for Antim: The Final Truth

MUMBAI: Antim: The Final Truth is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language action thriller film directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Salman Khan Films.

The film is an adaptation of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern. The film stars Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma in the main roles with Mahima Makwana and Pragya Jaiswal as the female leads.

The film is all set to release on November 26, 2021 and the buzz around its theatrical release is tremendous. Moviegoers are quite excited to see Salman and Aayush first time together on the silver screen. During the promotions of the film, Aayush opened up about the shooting of the film and said that he was paranoid about his romantic scenes with Mahima.

Aayush revealed that he was so uncomfortable to shoot intimate scenes that he insisted Mahima to tell the director that she is also feeling uncomfortable to shoot intimate scenes.

He said, "I remember even when we were shooting for Hone Laga, I was paranoid. I was like I don't want this to look something else (onscreen). My wife is watching, my kids are watching, I don't know what's going to happen, there were ten thousand thoughts."

Earlier, while speaking about Aayush, Mahesh had called Aayush the 'life and soul' of the film.

Credit: Filmibeat