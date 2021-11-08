INTERESTING! Natasa Stankovic reveals she is in LOVE with this, READ

MUMBAI: One of the most popular and glamorous divas, Natasa Stankovic has been wooing fans with her fashion game and dancing skills.

The actress, who is known for her charming screen presence, is quite active on her Instagram handle. While time and again her fashionable pictures have given style tips to her fans, her enthusiastic dance videos are also not to be missed.

Natasa Stankovic has come up with another interesting post wherein she also made some revelation. In the video, she can be seen grooving to Badshah’s Jugnu and revealed that she is in love with the trend. To know more, check out her video right here.

For the uninitiated, Natasa’s first music video in Bollywood is ‘DJ Waley Babu’, crooned by Badshah and Aastha Gill. DJ Waley Babu is a Punjabi-Hindi hip-hop single. Natasa was the highlight of the video and she successfully impressed the audience with her performance in it.

On the film front, Natasa Stankovic made her debut with Prakash Jha’s directorial Satyagraha. She made a special appearance in the song ‘Aiyo Ji’ and won over the audience’s heart. Later, she went on to work in films like Action Jackson, 7 Hours to Go, Fukrey Returns, and Zero, among others.

