INTERESTING: Neha Saxena RECALLS her experience shooting with Saif Ali Khan for Bollywood film ‘Chef’

MUMBAI: Neha Saxena has started 2022 on a positive note and the actress tells us that a Bollywood film is already on the cards. The actress, who began her journey in cinema with a Tulu movie, soon ventured into the South movie industry and in her career spanning nearly a decade, she has acted in all the four South languages, including Malayalam. Now, the actress is eagerly waiting for her next ‘Aarattu’ starring Mohanlal.

Neha Saxena has also made a brief appearance in the 2017 Bollywood film ‘Chef’ starring Saif Ali Khan. In an exclusive live interaction with ETimes, Neha Saxena recalled working on the Hindi film and also divulged her plans to make it to Bollywood!

“I was in Kochi, when I got a call from the makers of ‘Chef’, asking if I would like to make a brief appearance. They were looking for a Punjabi girl and said that it was for a Hindi film. It was only 2 days of shoot and they were also filming in Kerala. I was thrilled to know that it was Saif Ali Khan’s film! I joined the sets on my birthday. Kerala has always been my lucky charm,” Neha Saxena reminisced.

CREDIT: TOI