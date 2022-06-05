Interesting! Priyanka Chopra to return to Mumbai for Jee Lee Zara shoot?

MUMBAI: Jee Le Zara was announced last year. Touted as a road trip drama, the film is produced by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, and Tiger Baby, headed by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. Priyanka Chopra is now in Los Angeles with Nick Jonas and their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. She had been shuttling between the US and the UK. Now, she is spending quality time with her daughter. But it looks like she will be back in India soon for the shoot of her movie, Jee Lee Zara. It also stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

The shoot of Farhan Akhtar's film will start in September. It is about three women who plan a reunion with a road trip across India. As soon as her baby was born, the media speculated that she will opt out of Farhan Akhtar's film. But she refused, saying that she is very much a part of the movie.

Jee Le Zaraa will be Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ comeback to Bollywood after her 2019 film The Sky Is Pink which she acted alongside Farhan Akhtar. Farhan will serve as the director for this film and work with his sister Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti to write it. After working consistently as an actor, producer, and writer for the past decade, this will be Farhan Akhtar’s solo directorial gig, this time after the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Don 2 – The King Is Back.

Credits: Bollywood Life