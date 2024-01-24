Interesting! Radhika Madan's Exciting 2024 Line-up: A Shift to Hardcore Bollywood Commercial Films

MUMBAI : Bollywood actor Radhika Madan is gearing up for an exciting year with a diverse lineup of films in 2024. The talented artist, known for her roles in both serious and dramatic films, is ready to explore the lighter side of cinema. Madan reveals, “I really want to do hardcore Bollywood commercial films now; that is my agenda for this year. It is going to be different from what I have already done.”

She kicks off her 2024 slate with two significant projects. One is the remake of the 2020 Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, titled Production No. 27, starring alongside Akshay Kumar. The other is the festival-favorite Sanaa, which has garnered awards and is set for release in India this year. Madan also shares insights into her experience working on Rumi Ki Sharafat, a comedy genre film that allowed her a refreshing break from intense roles.

After a busy year of shooting back-to-back films, Radhika Madan decided to take a step back and prioritize self-care. “In the past year and a half, I shot seven films, and I was actually exhausted. I didn’t have anything inside me to give, and that’s when I decided to take a break. I have travelled a lot, spent time with my family, and rejuvenated myself,” she shares.

Also Read: Shocking! Radhika Madan once fled from sets of Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi due to THIS reason; Here’s why?

Madan emphasizes her focus on selecting projects that challenge her as an artist. “Unless and until I get a project that moves me or takes me to another level in terms of the craft, it needs to challenge me a lot, then only I will take it. I am prioritizing my break right now so that I can give myself emotionally to my work.”

The actor also addresses the pressure associated with remaking a successful film like Soorarai Pottru, stating that the accolades received by the original Tamil version were a post-production bonus. Looking ahead, Madan expresses her desire to showcase her dancing skills and dive into hardcore Bollywood commercial films, marking a shift from her previous roles.

As her career takes new turns, Radhika Madan remains grounded and focused on her craft, emphasizing the unpredictability of a film's fate and the importance of her role as an actor.

Also Read: OMG! Radhika Madan’s face looks different at a recent event, netizens react “Another surgery gone wrong”

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Hindustan Times

