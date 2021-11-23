Interesting! Rahul Dravid was my first 'mohabbat': Richa Chadha

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Richa Chadha is all set to promote her cricket-theme show Inside Edge. During a conversation with an online portal, she revealed why she does not follow cricket anymore, her first love, and more.

According to reports, she said that during her growing up days, she never liked the game of cricket. Only because of her brother’s interest, she used to watch matches. Soon, she was hooked to watching matches as she was awestruck with how Rahul Dravid used to play for the country. When Rahul Dravid retired, she stopped watching cricket. She also revealed that Rahul Dravid was her first 'mohabbat'.

She also revealed that she has started liking the game again as Rahul Dravid has been appointed as the head coach of the Indian Cricket Team. The actress said, ‘I am going to start following the game once again now.’

Other than the web series, Richa has been busy with her new production company, which she started with Ali Fazal, named ‘Pushing Buttons’. They both have been working on various film projects, which will be announced soon by them.

Richa was last seen in the film Madam Chief Minister. She played a Dalit girl who went on to become Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

She will next be seen in Inside Edge 3 along with Vivek Oberoi, Akshay Oberoi, Tanuj Virwani, Aamir Bashir, Sayani Gupta, and many others. The show is set to release in December 2021.

