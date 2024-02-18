Interesting! Rahul Kumar: The Child Star Who Took a Different Path

Explore the journey of Rahul Kumar, a former child star who appeared in the blockbuster film 3 Idiots alongside Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan, and later transitioned to television and advertisements.
MUMBAI: In the world of Bollywood, many child stars have left a lasting impact on audiences before stepping away from the limelight. One such actor is Rahul Kumar, known for his role as the centimeter in the blockbuster film 3 Idiots. Despite his early success, Rahul chose to take a different path, transitioning to television and advertisements.

Rahul Kumar's journey in the entertainment industry began at the tender age of 3 when he appeared in Vishal Bhardwaj's The Blue Umbrella. He continued to impress audiences with his performances, notably in Saif Ali Khan's Omkara, where he showcased his talent as a child artist. However, it was his role in 3 Idiots alongside Aamir Khan that catapulted him to fame. Despite having limited screen time, Rahul's performance was lauded, earning him recognition and praise from audiences and critics alike.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, 3 Idiots was a massive hit, grossing Rs 460 crore worldwide. The film's success further solidified Rahul's position in the industry. However, after 3 Idiots, Rahul chose to step away from Bollywood and focus on other avenues.

Also Read: Exclusive! Raazz Mahal: Dakini Ka Rahasya actress Neha Harsora has been locked in for Rahul Kumar Tewary’s next on Star Plus

Although Rahul Kumar disappeared from the big screen, he made a comeback of sorts with a small role in the film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Unfortunately, the film failed to make a mark at the box office, and Rahul once again took a hiatus from acting.

In 2014, Rahul Kumar made his television debut with the show Dharmaksetra, marking a new chapter in his career. He went on to appear in other television shows like Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil, Yam Hai Hum, and Neeli Chattri Waale. Despite his success on television, Rahul is now primarily seen in advertisements, with his most recent appearance being in an ad for Malabar Gold and Diamonds.

Today, Rahul Kumar continues to stay connected with his fans through social media, where he shares videos and photos, showcasing his singing talent and love for music. While he may have taken a different path from his early days in Bollywood, Rahul Kumar's journey serves as a reminder of the diverse opportunities that exist in the world of entertainment.

Also Read: Bandish Bandits: Rahul Kumar speaks about his character in the series

Latest Videos
