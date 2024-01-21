Interesting! Raveena Tandon Defends Govinda, Highlights Industry Shifts

MUMBAI: Actress Raveena Tandon has come to the defence of her former co-star Govinda, addressing the perceived decline in his career. In an interview with The Lallantop, Raveena refuted the notion of Govinda's fall from grace, attributing it to the changing landscape of the film industry, where the type of films perfectly suited for his talent is no longer prevalent.

Raveena expressed her admiration for Govinda, stating, "I don’t think this industry has ever seen an actor as talented as Chi Chi. I have never seen an actor who can make the audience laugh and cry in the same scene." She went on to highlight Govinda's unique ability to effortlessly transform a comedic scene into an emotional one, emphasizing that her understanding of comic timing was influenced by him.

Despite Govinda's challenges and the implications of industry conspiracies affecting his career, Raveena remains supportive and maintains a friendship with him. The duo shared the screen in several successful films during the 1990s, including Anari No. 1, Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, Aunty No. 1, and Dulhe Raja.

While Govinda has been vocal about facing difficulties in the industry, Raveena focuses on the scarcity of roles that can showcase Govinda's exceptional talent. She dismisses the notion of a decline in his skills, asserting that the film industry's shift in content and preferences plays a significant role in shaping the trajectory of actors' careers.

In contrast to Govinda's recent struggles, Raveena Tandon is experiencing a resurgence in her career. With notable projects like the blockbuster hit KGF: Chapter 2, the Netflix series Aranyak, and an upcoming role in the Disney+ Hotstar show Karmma Calling, Raveena continues to thrive in the evolving entertainment landscape.

