Interesting! Real-Life Romance Unveiled: IPS Officer Manoj Sharma and IRS Officer Shraddha Joshi Share Love Journey

A heartwarming tale of love blossoming amidst challenges – the real story behind 12th Fail.
movie_image: 
Manoj

MUMBAI: Vidhu Vinod Chopra's recent cinematic venture, "12th Fail," has not only captured the audience's attention but also shed light on the genuine love story of IPS officer Manoj Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi. The film, inspired by Anurag Pathak's bestselling novel, delves into the complexities of their relationship, presenting a real-life romance that mirrors the charm of Bollywood.

Manoj Kumar Sharma, an IPS officer, reminisces about the inception of their love story during an interaction with Lallantop. His conviction that life is incomplete without love fueled his determination to win Shraddha's heart. Despite the academic pressures, Manoj dedicated himself to becoming the perfect life partner for Shraddha.

Their first encounter took place at a UPSC coaching centre in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, suggested by a teacher who recognized Shraddha's interest in Hindi literature. Manoj, captivated by Shraddha's name and her Almora roots, developed deep feelings for her. Despite initial rejection, Manoj persisted in winning her over, going as far as learning to make tea – a gesture of affection considering Shraddha's mountainous origins.

Manoj's unwavering determination extended to bringing food to coaching classes, showcasing his commitment. Anurag Pathak, a close friend and the author of "12th Fail," advised Manoj to focus on his studies instead of pursuing romance. However, love triumphed as Manoj continued his pursuit, acknowledging that he could study later but couldn't let Shraddha slip away.

Shraddha, acting as both a mentor and a strict taskmaster, guided Manoj in his studies. She crafted notes, provided empty registers, and ensured he excelled in his writing abilities. Manoj's friends, aware of her influence, would strategically leave before her arrival.

Credit: Pinkvilla  

Real-life romance 12th Fail Vidhu Vinod Chopra manoj Sharma shraddha joshi love story Bollywood IPS officer IRS officer Determination Challenges Disney+ Hotstar TellyChakkar
