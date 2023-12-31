Interesting! Saurabh Shukla Opens Up: Acting Happened Unexpectedly, But Directing Was Always in My Heart

MUMBAI: Saurabh Shukla, a stalwart in the film industry, has been receiving accolades for his recent streaming film, 'Dry Day,' and he has opened up about his unconventional journey into acting. The versatile artist revealed that becoming an actor was not a premeditated plan; rather, it happened unexpectedly, and he embraced it with joy. Despite the unexpected turn, Shukla always found solace and passion in the realm of storytelling.

Reflecting on his foray into acting, Shukla expressed, "Becoming an actor wasn't planned; it just happened unexpectedly, and I embraced it with joy. I always loved art and storytelling, finding comfort in the creative world."

Shukla's directorial venture, 'Dry Day,' features a stellar cast, including Jitendra Kumar, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shrikant Verma, and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film, produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment, in association with Amazon Studios, has garnered attention for its compelling narrative.

Despite the unexpected journey into acting, Saurabh Shukla disclosed that his heart had always aspired to direct. He emphasized that life's twists and turns led him into the cinematic world, and every character he portrayed and every story he shared reflected the beauty of this artistic journey. Shukla sees directing as a natural progression and a reminder that life's most remarkable chapters are often penned by the unexpected ink of serendipity.

'Dry Day' is currently available for streaming on Prime Video, offering audiences a captivating cinematic experience directed by an artist whose heart beats for the beauty of storytelling and the magic of the unexpected.

