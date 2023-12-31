Interesting! Saurabh Shukla Opens Up: Acting Happened Unexpectedly, But Directing Was Always in My Heart

Renowned actor-director Saurabh Shukla, gaining acclaim for his streaming film 'Dry Day,' shares insights into his journey, stating that acting unfolded unexpectedly in his life, while his heart always harbored a passion for directing.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 12/31/2023 - 09:00
movie_image: 
Saurabh

MUMBAI: Saurabh Shukla, a stalwart in the film industry, has been receiving accolades for his recent streaming film, 'Dry Day,' and he has opened up about his unconventional journey into acting. The versatile artist revealed that becoming an actor was not a premeditated plan; rather, it happened unexpectedly, and he embraced it with joy. Despite the unexpected turn, Shukla always found solace and passion in the realm of storytelling.

Reflecting on his foray into acting, Shukla expressed, "Becoming an actor wasn't planned; it just happened unexpectedly, and I embraced it with joy. I always loved art and storytelling, finding comfort in the creative world."

Also Read: My role in PK was the most difficult ever - Saurabh Shukla

Shukla's directorial venture, 'Dry Day,' features a stellar cast, including Jitendra Kumar, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shrikant Verma, and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film, produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment, in association with Amazon Studios, has garnered attention for its compelling narrative.

Despite the unexpected journey into acting, Saurabh Shukla disclosed that his heart had always aspired to direct. He emphasized that life's twists and turns led him into the cinematic world, and every character he portrayed and every story he shared reflected the beauty of this artistic journey. Shukla sees directing as a natural progression and a reminder that life's most remarkable chapters are often penned by the unexpected ink of serendipity.

'Dry Day' is currently available for streaming on Prime Video, offering audiences a captivating cinematic experience directed by an artist whose heart beats for the beauty of storytelling and the magic of the unexpected.

Also Read:Times when actor Saurabh Shukla stole the show with his onscreen presence

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates. 

Credit: Prokerala


 

Saurabh Shukla Dry Day acting career Directing Passion Unexpected Journey Amazon Prime Video Serendipity Artistic Exploration TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 12/31/2023 - 09:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: OMG! Anuj dodges the topic of marriage with Shruti
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Rohit reveals the truth about Armaan and Ruhi to Abhira
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
What! Ananya Panday's Amusing Encounter: Jackie Shroff's One-Word Text 'Bhidu' Leaves Her Puzzled
MUMBAI: Ananya Panday, the talented actress, recently revealed an amusing incident involving Bollywood veteran Jackie...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: OMG! Sonia feels jealous of Kunal's concern for Vandana
MUMBAI : Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh no! Bhavani takes the bullet to save Ishaan
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Interesting! Saurabh Shukla Opens Up: Acting Happened Unexpectedly, But Directing Was Always in My Heart
MUMBAI: Saurabh Shukla, a stalwart in the film industry, has been receiving accolades for his recent streaming film, '...
Recent Stories
Ananya
What! Ananya Panday's Amusing Encounter: Jackie Shroff's One-Word Text 'Bhidu' Leaves Her Puzzled
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ananya
What! Ananya Panday's Amusing Encounter: Jackie Shroff's One-Word Text 'Bhidu' Leaves Her Puzzled
Twinkle
Fascinating! Why Twinkle Khanna Applied to the Same University as Son Aarav Revealed in Candid Interview
Siddharth
Year Ender! Check out the list of top 5 directors that won our hearts with their movies this year
Govinda
Shocking! Govinda made revelations about borrowing ration from grocery stores during his struggling days
Prachi Desai
Really! Prachi Desai opens up on losing roles due to THIS reason; Says ‘They probably thought I am too pretty…’
Bobby
Shocking! Bobby Deol revealed turning REBELLIOUS after Dharmendra's second marriage with Hema Malini; Says 'I was determined not to listen'