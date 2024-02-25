Interesting! Shantanu Maheshwari Reflects on 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Journey and Working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

MUMBAI: As 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' completes two years since its release in Hindi cinema, actor Shantanu Maheshwari, who played Afsaan in the film, reminisces about his journey with the project. Reflecting on his role, Shantanu expressed gratitude for being remembered for such a significant character.

"It doesn't feel like 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has turned two. It feels like just a few days back I was shooting with Sanjay sir and learning from him on the sets," Shantanu shared. "Everyone continues to remember me for playing Afsaan, and it's great to be remembered for such a beautiful character."

Working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali was a transformative experience for Shantanu. He described being on set with Bhansali as gratifying, witnessing the filmmaker's magic firsthand. "I will forever remember all the skills and techniques I got to learn while being on the set with the master himself," Shantanu added.

'Gangubai Kathaiwadi' is based on the life of Gangubai Kothewali, a pivotal figure in Mumbai's underworld, as documented in the book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' by S. Hussain Zaidi. The film premiered at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival in February 2022, garnering critical acclaim.

Looking ahead, Shantanu Maheshwari is set to appear in Neeraj Pandey's 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' and is making his debut in Bengali cinema with 'Chalchitra', showcasing his versatility and dedication to his craft.

