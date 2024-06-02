Interesting! With a U/A certificate, check out the duration of the movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

MUMBAI: Ever since we got to see a poster of an untitled movie with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in it, the audience got all excited about their upcoming project.

With a lot of fresh pairings, this will be another one adding to the list and will surely please the fans.

The title of the movie is 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. The makers had released a song and the trailer of the movie. As Shahid Kapoor showed his dancing abilities once again, the fans of the actor finally got to see this side of him after a long time and this was something that we all were waiting for. In the movie, Kriti Sanon will play a robot and the movie is going to show a unique love story of a robot and a human.

Recently, the makers released another song, ‘Tum Se’. The romantic song showed us the romantic side of the actors. It seems that they are here to give the audience everything that they were expecting after a long time.

The promotion for the movie is going great and we can see the hype created in the minds of the audience. We have loved the songs and the trailer of the movie so far. Advance bookings for the movie have opened up and the audience is excited for this one.

Now we are here with another interesting update about the movie. As per sources, the movie got a U/A certificate from CBFC. Other than that, it is also reported that the duration of the movie is going to be 2 hours and 23 minutes.

