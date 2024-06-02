Interesting! With a U/A certificate, check out the duration of the movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

We have loved the songs and the trailer of the movie so far. Advance bookings for the movie has opened up and the audience is excited for this one. Now we are here with another interesting update about the movie.
MUMBAI: Ever since we got to see a poster of an untitled movie with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in it, the audience got all excited about their upcoming project.

Also read - Exclusive! "We wanted an on screen couple with a lot of electrifying chemistry, which is why Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon" - Dinesh Vijan

With a lot of fresh pairings, this will be another one adding to the list and will surely please the fans.

The title of the movie is 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. The makers had released a song and the trailer of the movie. As Shahid Kapoor showed his dancing abilities once again, the fans of the actor finally got to see this side of him after a long time and this was something that we all were waiting for. In the movie, Kriti Sanon will play a robot and the movie is going to show a unique love story of a robot and a human.

Recently, the makers released another song, ‘Tum Se’. The romantic song showed us the romantic side of the actors. It seems that they are here to give the audience everything that they were expecting after a long time.

The promotion for the movie is going great and we can see the hype created in the minds of the audience. We have loved the songs and the trailer of the movie so far. Advance bookings for the movie have opened up and the audience is excited for this one.

Now we are here with another interesting update about the movie. As per sources, the movie got a U/A certificate from CBFC. Other than that, it is also reported that the duration of the movie is going to be 2 hours and 23 minutes.

Also read - Congrats: Rajesh Kumar is ecstatic about being a part of the Shahid Kapoor - Kriti Sanon starrer film titled Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya!

What do you think about the song? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

