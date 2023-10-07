Interesting! Upcoming new movies and OTT series this week; Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One, The Trial and more

MUMBAI :Last week, movies and OTT series like Tarla, Neeyat, Adhura, and others were released. Now, this week also many interesting films and OTT series are going to be released in theatres and on OTT platforms.

So, today let’s look at the list of the upcoming new movies and OTT series that are all set to release this week...

Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning - Part One (Theatrical Release)

Tom Cruise is back with the seventh instalment of the Mission Impossible series which is titled Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Part One. The movie is one of the most awaited Hollywood biggies and it is expected to do well at the box office in India. It will be released on 12th July 2023.

Ishq-e-Nadaan (OTT release)

Ishq-e-Nadaan starring Lara Dutta, Mohit Raina, Neena Gupta, Kanwaljit Singh, Suhail Nayyar, and Shriya Pilgaonkar is all set to release on Jio Cinema. The movie will premiere on the OTT platform on 14th July 2023.

The Trial (OTT series)

After impressing one and all with her performance in Lust Stories 2, Kajol is all set to be back on OTT with her series titled The Trial. The series will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 14th July, and the trailer has grabbed everyone’s attention.

Kohrra (OTT series)

Barun Sobti’s fans are also once again in a for a treat that his fourth series of the year Kohrra is all set to release this week. The series, which also stars Harleen Sethi, will premiere on Netflix on 15th July 2023.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.