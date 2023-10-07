Interesting! Upcoming new movies and OTT series this week; Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One, The Trial and more

From Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible 7 to Kajol starrer The Trial, here’s a list of the upcoming new movies and OTT series that are all set to release this week...
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 07/10/2023 - 07:30
movie_image: 
The Trial and more

MUMBAI :Last week, movies and OTT series like Tarla, Neeyat, Adhura, and others were released. Now, this week also many interesting films and OTT series are going to be released in theatres and on OTT platforms.
So, today let’s look at the list of the upcoming new movies and OTT series that are all set to release this week...

Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning - Part One (Theatrical Release)

Tom Cruise is back with the seventh instalment of the Mission Impossible series which is titled Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Part One. The movie is one of the most awaited Hollywood biggies and it is expected to do well at the box office in India. It will be released on 12th July 2023.

Also Read: Must Read! The Trial trailer: Kajol is all set to give a power-packed performance in this adaptation of The Good Wife

Ishq-e-Nadaan (OTT release)

Ishq-e-Nadaan starring Lara Dutta, Mohit Raina, Neena Gupta, Kanwaljit Singh, Suhail Nayyar, and Shriya Pilgaonkar is all set to release on Jio Cinema. The movie will premiere on the OTT platform on 14th July 2023.

The Trial (OTT series)

After impressing one and all with her performance in Lust Stories 2, Kajol is all set to be back on OTT with her series titled The Trial. The series will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 14th July, and the trailer has grabbed everyone’s attention.

Also Read: Exclusive! The Trial actress Kajol says, “I won’t say that anybody has influenced my choices too much”

Kohrra (OTT series)

Barun Sobti’s fans are also once again in a for a treat that his fourth series of the year Kohrra is all set to release this week. The series, which also stars Harleen Sethi, will premiere on Netflix on 15th July 2023.

So, which movie or OTT series are you excited for? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

 

Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One Tom Cruise Ishq-E-Nadaan Lara Dutta Mohit Raina The Trial Kajol Kohrra Barun Sobti Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 07/10/2023 - 07:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Mark Your Calendars: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue to Drop on 10 July at 10:30am
MUMBAI :The much-awaited look of Shah Rukh Khan's mega film, 'Jawan', is all set to be unveiled on 10th July at 10:30am...
Monika Bhadoriya: Comedy shows have changed over the years
MUMBAI: Actress Monika Bhadoriya says that the comedy genre, in both TV and films, has evolved over the years. The...
Arjun Bijlani reveals what keeps him going as he juggles between two shows!
MUMBAI :Being a TV actor is far from easy, even though our favorite television shows captivate us. This holds...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Really! Manish slaps a legal notice on the Birlas
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
HOTNESS! Check out some of Nyrraa Banerji’s Glam clicks
MUMBAI:  Tellychakkar is back with yet another lifestyle story from the telly world. We always like to be at the...
Bhagya Lakshmi: OMG! Rishi determined to not let Lakshmi marry Vikrant
MUMBAI : Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Recent Stories
Drop on 10 July at 10:30am
Mark Your Calendars: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue to Drop on 10 July at 10:30am
Latest Video
Related Stories
Drop on 10 July at 10:30am
Mark Your Calendars: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue to Drop on 10 July at 10:30am
Kareena Kapoor
Shocking! When Shahid Kapoor opened up about the MMS leak with ex girlfriend Kareena Kapoor: “It destroyed me”
Rani Mukerji
Must Read! Top 5 highest-grossing films of Rani Mukerji
Hansa Singh
Hansa Singh: In this competitive world, not being able to give time to your partner is the biggest bummer in any relationship
Mithun Chakraborty, Chunkey Pandey
Somy Ali shares how N.N. Sippy made the best use of monsoon in ‘Teesra Kaun’ starring her alongside, Mithun Chakraborty, Chunkey Pandey
seeing physical abuse as a kid
Shocking! When Shahid Kapoor opened up about seeing physical abuse as a kid