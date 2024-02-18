Interesting! Vaibhav Tatwawadi's Training for 'Article 370'

MUMBAI: Actor Vaibhav Tatwawadi, known for his roles in Marathi and Bollywood films, shared insights into his preparation for the movie 'Article 370', where he stars alongside Yami Gautam Dhar and Priyamani. He revealed that his character required him to undergo training with real Army commandos to authentically portray a military role.

The actor expressed gratitude for the opportunity to learn from the commandos, stating, "It was a great learning experience working with the trained commandos who had served in the Army. They taught us the authentic way of handling weapons." This training helped him understand the nuances of military operations, enhancing his performance in the film.

Vaibhav, who transitioned from Marathi cinema to Bollywood with films like 'Surajya' and 'Hunterrr', highlighted the impact of the commandos' guidance on his portrayal. He noted, "Even during the film shoot, they helped me with my body language. Today, when I see the action sequences, I am very happy and satisfied." This indicates the depth of his preparation and commitment to his role.

The trailer of 'Article 370' offers a glimpse into the intense narrative, with Yami Gautam Dhar's character reflecting on the situation in Kashmir. The film delves into the events surrounding the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The trailer depicts the turmoil and violence in the region, portraying the challenging circumstances faced by the characters.

'Article 370', produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar, is set to release on February 23. With its focus on a significant historical event, the film aims to shed light on the complexities of the situation in Kashmir and the implications of the abrogation of Article 370.

Credit: Prokerala