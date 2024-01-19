Interesting! Vijay Deverakonda finally reacts to engagement rumors with Rashmika Mandanna; Says ‘It feels like…’

The well-known pair is rumored to be getting engaged in February. In a recent interview, Vijay Deverakonda finally discussed his engagement to Rashmika. Despite being sighted together multiple times, they have not yet disclosed their relationship to the world.
MUMBAI : As news spread on social media about Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Madannna's engagement, the couple made headlines. The well-known pair is rumored to be getting engaged in February. In a recent interview, Vijay Deverakonda finally discussed his engagement to Rashmika. Despite being sighted together multiple times, they have not yet disclosed their relationship to the world.

(Also read: What! Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda not getting married due to THIS surprising reason

Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda live together as per a story. The couple reportedly intended to announce their engagement along with their romance. Vijay Deverakonda finally spoke up about the rumors of his engagement to Rashmika Mandanna in a recent interview.

He said, "I’m not getting engaged or married in February. It feels like the press just wants to get me married every two years. I hear this rumour every year. They’re just walking around waiting to catch me and get me married.”

Both Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda acted in the movies 'Dear Comrade' and 'Geetha Govindam.' Both reviewers and viewers expressed great admiration for both movies.

After his last appearance in 'Kushi,' Vijay is currently filming 'Family Star' and 'VD 12,' directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. Rashmika has a great slate of films, including 'Pushpa: The Rule' starring Allu Arjun, 'Rainbow,' 'The Girlfriend,' and 'Chaava.'

(Also read: Woah! Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna fuel dating rumours by twining in black; Fan says ‘Pyaar kiya koi chori nahin ki…’

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit:- India Today

 

