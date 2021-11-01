INTERESTING! You realise it's not so glossy, you have to concentrate on your job: Sunny Kaushal on his Bollywood journey

MUMBAI: Bollywood is a place where dreams come true! And many newcomers have made it big in the past, be it Amitabh Bachchan or Shah Rukh Khan, either you require immense hardwork or sheer luck to get success in Bollywood.

Shiddat actor Sunny Kaushal, who's Vicky Kaushal's brother also had a similar opinion.

He spoke about his journey to bollywood so far.

"I would be lying if I say this is exactly how I envisioned it (my career). I was like everyone, with stars in my eyes, and thought I'd make my debut with a film which has action, I would dance on songs, we all wanted to be Shah Rukh Khan. But obviously, once you spend time here, reality sets in. You realise it's not so glossy, you have to concentrate on your job and do what you get,

Thank God I let go of that perception. Once I did that and avenues opened," said Sunny

Sunny said that he doesn't believe that actors do not have the power of choice and that he didn't let that unrealistic notion preside.

When Sunny was asked if he felt disappointed when Shiddat did not get theatrical release, he said that he does not have any qualm about the film's release on an OTT platform, because he understands that any actor's job is to entertain the audience, irrespective of the medium.

"We shot this film in 2019 and early 2020. Then came the Covid lockdown. It was a big screen experience, but in front of the pandemic and watching films, this problem is very small. Whether it would be in theatres or on OTT... you have to entertain people. I was excited and thankful that at least we had a platform to showcase the film. OTT platforms are like a blessing," said Sunny.

