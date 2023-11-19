International Men’s Day: I feel men need to be celebrated, says Pranitaa Pandit

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 11/19/2023 - 17:30
Pranitaa

MUMBAI: Actress Pranitaa Pandit says that men need to be valued as much as women. She says that the way we celebrate International Women’s Day, we must celebrate International Men’s Day as well.

“Honestly, I didn't know that Men's Day also existed. So now after knowing it, I feel that men do need to be celebrated. Awareness about Men's Day is less. The whole hype around Women's Day is because women are always not given equal opportunity and a lot of women have always fought for equality and their rights. That is why it is celebrated and there's a lot more recognition to that. Because men have an upper hand in other areas which is why this particular day has not been celebrated that much. They have always got their due. I feel that Women's Day is also hyped because earlier more importance was given to men in household or work. So, women wanted more equality and importance that is why it got hyped,” she says.

Men need to be more expressive, she says, “It is a very valid point, men don't express themselves much. Men must express themselves too. There are very few men in this world who are expressive. There's a difference, women are supposed to be soft and sensitive whereas men have those emotions but I think their masculine energy is very high. Hence, they are not as expressive as women. Now it is changing a lot and a lot of men are talking about it.”

She adds, “I feel human beings have a right to cry and men crying should be as normal as women crying. I think that the whole line of 'boys don't cry' doesn't make sense to the coming generation. I feel it doesn't make sense to us as well. The future generation is not going to stick to this line or will support it. Hence, I am sure men cry and these days both boys and girls are becoming more emotionally expressive. They are open about what they want and what they don't want.”

International Men's Day: I feel men need to be celebrated, says Pranitaa Pandit
International Men’s Day: I feel men need to be celebrated, says Pranitaa Pandit
