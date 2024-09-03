On International Women's Day, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri extended wishes to Sudha Murthy on being nominated for Rajyasabha

MUMBAI: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is one of the most sensible and responsible filmmakers in Indian cinema. The pioneer director also known as the Indic Filmmaker of the nation,  has mirrored the audiences and the society with his true-life storylines in the films. While his films like 'The Tashkent Files, 'The Kashmir Files, and 'The Vaccine War', have made an unforgettable impression on the audience's emotions, his words and thoughts also hold importance.

As the nation is celebrating International Women's Day, it is been announced that Smt. Sudha Murthy was nominated to Rajya Sabha by president Murmu. 

Taking into account the special moment, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri took to his social media and wished Sudha Murthy ji and wrote on social media,
"Congratulations @SmtSudhaMurty ji . You deserve every bit of it and more. You are an inspiration and role model for millions and I am sure that you will make immense contribution in your new role. Like always. Keep shining. Keep smiling."

This is one of the examples where the filmmaker has seen extending wishes to the prominent figures of the nation. Besides being an Indic filmmaker, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is also a responsible citizen of the nation and has led an impact on the minds of the people and the generation of today.

Meanwhile, on the work front, celebrated filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is working on 'The Delhi Files' and a film titled 'Parva' based on the novel by S.L. Bhyrappa
 

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri Sudha Murthy Rajyasabha The Tashkent Files The Kashmir Files The Vaccine War president Murmu The Delhi Files Parva S.L. Bhyrappa TellyChakkar
