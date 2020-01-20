Irfan Pathan’s ROMANTIC photo with his wife is all things LOVE

MUMBAI: Irfan Pathan needs no introduction! After wooing the cricket freaks, the handsome lad is all set to make his film debut.

The former cricketer, who is all set to make his acting debut with a South Indian film, enjoys a huge fan following. He is quite active on social media. Via social media platforms like Instagram, the good looking sports personality makes sure to remain in touch with his fans.

He makes sure to post something to treat his army of fans. A day ago, he shared a super romantic picture with his beloved wife and his fans went gaga over the same.

In the picture, the beautiful couple can be seen romantically posing for the camera, and his caption will certainly melt your heart.

Beside the photo, Irfan affectionately wrote, “You may hold my hand for a while,but you hold my heart forever #wifey #loveyou.”

Take a look at his picture right here:

On the acting front, Irfan is all set to make his acting debut in South Indian film starring South superstar Vikram which is tentatively titled Vikram 58.

