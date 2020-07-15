Irrfan Khan's son Babil pens an emotional poem for his late father. Take a look.

MUMBAI : In April 2020, the film industry lost one of its finest stars Irrfan Khan. The actor’s work on the celluloid speaks volumes about him. The Angrezi Medium actor passed away only a few days after his mother’s demise. Now his elder son Babil Khan and his wife Sutapa Sikdar are often dropping pictures and videos and penning down memories, thus keeping Irrfan Khan alive in people’s memories. Irrfan Khan's son Babil recently shared an emotional post on social media sharing a few snaps of his family members.(via spotboye)

He penned a poem expressing the irreplaceable loss, life has given him and his family with his father’s death. Babil, along with a long note expressed his grief by penning a heartwarming poem just like his mother Sutapa. He also shared 3 pictures in his Instagram post, which had an image of his parents from a film set, when Sutapa was carefully listening to Irrfan as he was seen whispering something in her ear. Rest of the two pictures are of him with his younger brother Ayan.

credits: spotboye

