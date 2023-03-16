Ishita Dutta flaunts baby bump; confirms pregnancy with husband Vatsal Sheth

MUMBAI :Bollywood actress Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth have always set couple goals. The couple who has been married for nearly 5 years now have a sweet for their fans.

Ishita was recently spotted at the airport with a visible baby bump. While neither Vatsal nor Ishita ever broke the news of them expecting their first child, her appearance left nothing to doubt.

The soon to be mommy happily posed for the paparazzi and showed off her baby bump at the airport. The Drishyam actress flashed her million dollar smile for the shutter bugs.

Ishita and Vatsal met and fell in love on the sets of Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar, which aired on Life OK.

The couple tied the knot in 2017 and will be welcoming their child after 5 years of being married.

