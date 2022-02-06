Ishq Vishk Rebound: Here’s what actress Naila Grewal has to say on the remake of the Shahid Kapoor starrer

MUMBAI : Naila Grewal who began her acting career with Imtiyaz Ali’s Tamasha is now set to play the female lead in the official remake of Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao starrer Ishq Vishk.

Titled Ishq Vishk Rebound, Naila took to her Instagram to share the first look video captioning, “l believe in love. When relationships can be found on apps, and lost over a chat, you know that love needs an upgrade. ISHQ VISHK REBOUND. It's time to move on”.

Sharing her excitement to star in the film, Naila shares, “Ishq Vishk literally captures the charm of young love in the early 2000’s. Had you asked me then that 19 years later, I’ll be here, a part of this awesome team, I would have giggled in disbelief. I am so very grateful for the opportunity to recreate the magic and love that Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao, and Shehnaz Treasurywala made us fall in love with.”

Ever since the start of her career, Naila has seen an upward trend as she went on to do some popular and critically acclaimed movies like Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Bareilly Ki Barfi where she portrayed ‘Babli'. The actor also featured in Thappad, Bhangra Paa Le as 'Heer' a Bhangra dancer with wide-reaching aspirations.