It is going to be Prabhas VS Alia Bhatt on 30th July 2021

MUMBAI: Prabhas’s Radhe Shyam and Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi to release on the same day, it is Prabhas vs Alia Bhatt on big screens

Recently we heard the news that Prabhas’s much-awaited movie Radhe Shyam, is all set to hit the big screens on July 30th, the movie which also has actress Pooja Hedge with the actor, is the most talked-about movies and the fans are eagerly waiting for the movie and further announcement, superstar Prabhas after his blockbuster Baahubali, the fans are expecting much high from the actor.

Also, today on the birthday of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the teaser of much-awaited and much talked about Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt is out, and the teaser is getting much love from the fans, the movie Gangubai Kathiawadi is also all set for its theatrical run form 30th July.

Now we are going to witness yet another major clash on July 30, on one hand, we have superstar Prabhas with his much-hyped love story and on the other hand, we have Alia Bhatt, as the Queen of Kamathipura, Gangu. It will be interesting to see both the movies, of different genres completely different from each other, clashing on the same day, and which movie will get much love from the fans we shall look forward to.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is a biographical crime film based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai about Gangubai Kothewali, while Radhe Shyam is a romantic drama film written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The film is shot simultaneously in Telugu, and Hindi languages. Presented by Krishnam Raju, the film is produced by UV Creations and T-Series.

