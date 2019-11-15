It’s confirmed! Manushi Chillar to star opposite Akshay Kumar in Prithviraj

MUMBAI: For quite some time, there were rumours doing the rounds that Manushi Chhillar will be soon debuting in the world of Bollywood and would be paired opposite Akshay Kumar in Yash Raj’s Prithviraj.

Now, the news has been confirmed by Manushi that she will be debuting with this movie and will essay the role of Prithviraj's love interest Sanyogita in the periodic drama directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

Manushi released a statement saying, 'It is a huge honour to have been chosen by a production house like Yash Raj Films as their heroine! I’m thoroughly happy and thrilled about the learnings that I will have through this journey. My life, so far, has really been a fairy tale. From becoming Miss India and then Miss World to now getting such a big project as my debut film, it’s like a new, exciting chapter of my life.'

Well, there is no doubt that she will mark her presence in Bollywood.