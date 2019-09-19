It’s not in your control: Alia Bhatt on Inshallah getting shelved

MUMBAI: Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt were supposed to come together for the film, Inshallah. The film was supposed to bring together Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt for the first time on big screen. However, the movie got shelved for unknown reasons.



Now, yesterday, when Raazi actress Alia Bhatt had made an appearance at an award function, she was quizzed about Inshallah being shelved, and the actress had to say that “I was very excited to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, of course very excited to work with Salman as well. I believe that sometimes things just happen and it's not in your control. That way there's a saying that if you want to make the God laugh then tell him about your plans because plans never really go 'as per plan.' But I can give it you in writing that I am going to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali very soon.”



According to a report in Mid-Day, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is keen on offering her Gangubai Kothewali, a project that was earlier offered to Priyanka Chopra. This also answers Alia's frequent visit to his office these days despite her movie getting suspended. A source from the filmmaker's production team informed Mid-Day, "Bhansali had committed to working with Alia and is not one to go back on his word. Owing to his creative fallout with Salman Khan and In-shaa-Allah being subsequently shelved, Alia ended up getting the raw deal."