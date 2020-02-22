It’s a wrap for Coolie No. 1; Varun share picture!

News

MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan has given his best whenever he came on the silver screen. His recent movie Street Dancer 3D received mixed to positive feedback from the critics but loved by the audiences all over, and the performance of the actor was very well appreciated and loved by the masses and the classes.

The actor has completed shooting for his upcoming film Coolie No. 1. Giving information about this, he shared a photo on Instagram and wrote, 'Pancake Friday's number one breakfast, Coolie number 1 has just finished shooting. It is the funniest film of my career and so I thought of celebrating it like this.'

The last schedule of the film was in Goa, some pictures of which have been shared by Varun's co-star Sara Ali Khan on her Instagram account in the film. Sara's middle look is revealed in the pictures. A love song is shot between Varun and Sara in Goa. 

Hope is a waking dream: @dop007

The film is a remake of David Dhawan's 'Coolie No.1' in 1995 which featured Karisma Kapoor and Govinda. The remake is also directed by Varun's father David Dhawan. The film will be released on 1 May 2020. 

 

 

