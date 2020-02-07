It’s a wrap for Jayeshbhai Jordaar

MUMBAI: Energy powerhouse Ranveer Singh is already in headlines for his upcoming movie '83, the biopic of Kapil Dev. And his next project with YRF titled Jayeshbhai Jordaar has been the talk of the town ever since the project was announced.

Today, the actor took to social media to announce its wrap. He shared a picture of himself with director Divyang Thakkar and producer Maneesh Sharma.

The latter is the director of Ranveer's debut film Band Baaja Baaraat.

In the picture shared by Ranveer, the actor is seen hugging his director and producer and having a hearty laugh. Along with the picture, he wrote, 'It’s a wrap!!! #JayeshbhaiJordaar Maneesh Sir... from BAND BAAJA BAARAAT’ to JAYESHBHAI JORDAAR’, it’s been an incredible 10 years under your guidance. Divyang.... You are a ball of love and positive energy thank you for making me your Jayesh. Apna tem aagaya ne (sic).

In December last year, Ranveer took to social media to announce his next film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He shared the first look of the film in which he is seen standing ahead of several women who have their faces covered with their sarees.

The actor sports a surprised look on his face in the picture. Sharing the look, he wrote, 'JAYESHBHAI hain ekdum JORDAAR!'

Directed by debutant writer-director Divyang Thakkar, Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a humourous entertainer set in Gujarat.

After Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Ranveer will be seen playing the role of a Gujarati man again. However, this is going to a lot different than his previous stint.