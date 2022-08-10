“Is it snowing in Mumbai?” - netizens troll actress Parineeti Chopra for her outfit

Actress Parineeti Chopra is getting some unhealthy and negative comments regarding her outfit while she was clicked at the airport.
“Is it snowing in Mumbai?” netizens trolls actress Parineeti Chopra for her dressing sense

MUMBAI :  Actress Parineeti Chopra has been winning the hearts of the fans over time, not just with her amazing acting contribution but also with her cuteness. She has indeed created a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the fans.

Recently, actress Parineeti Chopra was spotted at the airport, and this video of the actress is going viral. Fans are not able to stay calm but showering lots of love towards the actress. But there are some people who are trolling the actress regarding her outfit.

As we can see in these comments there are many people who are commenting that is it really very cold in Mumbai? where many people have written that, is it snowing in Mumbai? Then what is the purpose of wearing such a heavy dress, on the other hand many people are saying that she is trying to copy Sonam Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. 

No doubt the actress Parineeti Chopra is looking supremely beautiful as she was clicked at the airport, what are your views on the dressing of the actress Parineeti Chopra and these comments coming from this side of the netizens, do let us know in the comment section below.

