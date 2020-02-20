It is Vicky Kaushal versus Ayushmann Khurrana at the box office

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana are all set to clash at the box office. While Vicky will be stepping into a whole new territory with Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, Ayushmann is known for quirky comedies which deliver a social message with Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan. The actors had a great run at the box office in 2019 as their films did not only great business but also brought to the screen some never-before-heard subjects.

It was Vicky's Uri: The Surgical Strike that made fans go gaga and Ayushmann's Bala, Article 15, and Dream Girl catapulted him into one of the top stars.

