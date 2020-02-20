News

It is Vicky Kaushal versus Ayushmann Khurrana at the box office

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Feb 2020 07:29 PM

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana are all set to clash at the box office. While Vicky will be stepping into a whole new territory with Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, Ayushmann is known for quirky comedies which deliver a social message with Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan. The actors had a great run at the box office in 2019 as their films did not only great business but also brought to the screen some never-before-heard subjects. 

It was Vicky's Uri: The Surgical Strike that made fans go gaga and Ayushmann's Bala, Article 15, and Dream Girl catapulted him into one of the top stars.

Which film will you be watching?

Credits: Pinkvilla

 

Tags Vicky Kaushal Ayushmann Khurrana Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan Bala Article 15 Dream Girl

