It's a busy half of 2023 for Pankaj Tripathi with seven releases lined up

Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who is known for his work in 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Masaan', 'Stree', 'Mirzapur', who was busy with personal commitments, has seven projects lined up for release this year.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 06/03/2023 - 15:46
MUMBAI: Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who is known for his work in 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Masaan', 'Stree', 'Mirzapur', who was busy with personal commitments, has seven projects lined up for release this year.

Pankaj has been quite low key for the first half of 2023, with no major announcement on the work front. However, the actor promises it's going to change soon because he is going to have a busy 2023.

The seven projects include 'Gulkanda Tales', 'Mirzapur 3', 'Oh My God 2', 'Fukrey 3', 'Murder Mubarak', 'Kadak Singh', 'Metro Inn Dino'. He has already started shooting for the much awaited 'Main Hoon Atal' and will start shooting 'Stree 2'.

Clearing the air on his sudden disappearance, Pankaj said: "It's nothing like I was missing from the scene, just that there is a process to make a movie which takes time. My movies 'Mirzapur 3', 'Oh My God 2', 'Kadak Singh' and 'Fukrey 3', are already in post-production and I have already started shooting for 'Main Hoon Atal' and will start shooting for the most anticipated 'Stree 2'."

He further mentioned: "So, everything seems to be on track. I was also a little busy with some personal work. I was taking care of some of the development work in my village. So, yeah, life has been busy. I just have to wait for the right time for the movies to be out."

In 'Mirzapur 3', Pankaj will be bringing his character Kaleen bhaiyya to life for the third time. His movie 'Kadak Singh' also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu and Sanjana Sanghi. The movie 'Main Atal Hoon' is based on the life of the former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

SOURCE: IANS

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 06/03/2023 - 15:46

