News

Its confirmed Shah Rukh Khan to play special roles in Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra and Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Nov 2019 06:47 PM

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is on a break these days post his debacle at the Box office with his last release Zero.  The actor recently turned a year old and he did mention at his birthday celebration that he is reading many scripts and within two-three months he will do a formal announcement on the same.

Now as per sources, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in special roles in Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra and Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. As per media reports, it seems that Ayan Mukerjee who is the director of Brahmastra and Aamir Khan both have written a special role in their respective movies keeping SRK in mind. Well, it will be for the second time we will see SRK and Ranbir sharing the screen together post their collaboration in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

But this will be the first time two legends Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will be teaming up together for the first time and it will be a treat to watch these two Khans together on the big screen.

What say, Guys! 

 
 
Tags > Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra, Aamir Khan, Laal Singh Chaddha, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
05 Nov 2019 08:12 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Bigg Boss 13 Day 36 I Is Siddharth Shukla really EVICTED?
Bigg Boss 13 Day 36 I Is Siddharth Shukla really... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
05 Nov 2019 07:32 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Siddhart-Avneet launch their new single on his mother's birthday
Siddhart-Avneet launch their new single on his... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Tina Desai
Tina Desai
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor
Karishma
Karishma Tanna
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Tulip Joshi
Tulip Joshi
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar

poll

Who is the ultimate bikini babe among Erica Fernandes and Pooja Gor?

Who is the ultimate bikini babe among Erica Fernandes and Pooja Gor?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who plays Komolika better in Kasautii Zindaii Kii?

Who plays Komolika better in Kasautii Zindaii Kii?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days