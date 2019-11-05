Its confirmed Shah Rukh Khan to play special roles in Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra and Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is on a break these days post his debacle at the Box office with his last release Zero. The actor recently turned a year old and he did mention at his birthday celebration that he is reading many scripts and within two-three months he will do a formal announcement on the same.

Now as per sources, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in special roles in Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra and Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. As per media reports, it seems that Ayan Mukerjee who is the director of Brahmastra and Aamir Khan both have written a special role in their respective movies keeping SRK in mind. Well, it will be for the second time we will see SRK and Ranbir sharing the screen together post their collaboration in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

But this will be the first time two legends Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will be teaming up together for the first time and it will be a treat to watch these two Khans together on the big screen.

What say, Guys!