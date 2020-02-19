It's Kangana versus Saif at the box office

MUMBAI: This year will see the might of stardom being tested, as films led by superstars like Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan are set to clash at the box office.

At the same time, the trend of movies inspired by true events and people will continue to dominate, with films like '83, Shakuntala Devi, and Thalaivi courting limelight.

After a long wait, Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji starrer Bunty Aur Babli 2 has locked a release date, and the good news is that the sequel to the 2005 film will hit the screens in 2020.

Yes, the film that will bring together Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari, Rani, and Saif will hit the screens on June 26, 2020.

The announcement regarding the release date was just made and the video mentioned that once again. Fans can gear up to get conned by their favourite Bunty Aur Babli.

Also, on the same day, Thalaivi starring Kangana Ranaut playing Jayalalithaa, late politician and film actress who served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, will hit the screens.

It will be interesting to see the 2 films coming together on same day and to see which movie goes on to win the hearts of the audience.