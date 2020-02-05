Its official! RRR will release on 8th January 2021

MUMBAI: The makers of RRR have finally announced the release date for S S Rajamouli's star-studded magnum opus. RRR will release on the 8th of January 2021.

The team of RRR took to their social media to announce that the movie will release on the 8th of January 2021 with the caption,#RRR will hit the screens on January 8th, 2021! We know the wait is long but we promise to keep giving you updates in the meanwhile. #RRROnJan8th

https://twitter.com/RRRMovie/status/1225021651605049346

Directed by Baahubali director S.S Rajamouli, RRR is produced by D.V.V Danayya on DVV Entertainment banner and will release in 10 languages.

RRR stars a stellar ensemble cast of Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt. The movie also international stars Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris.

The movie is based on the lives of freedom fighters and also marks as the first movie by S.S Rajamouli to be inspired by true events.