Its raining awards for Ananya Panday as the actress seizes yet another award!

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday who made her debut in 2019 with SOTY 2 followed by Pati Patni Aur Woh, has proven her mettle and the fact that she is one of the most versatile actresses of her generation. The actress started 2020 with a bang and has bagged yet another award for her debut.

The actress bagged the award for 'The Exciting Fresh Face Award' at Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2020 and shared pictures from the even with the caption, "Less bitter, more glitter Thank you #FeminaBeautyAwards for the ‘Exciting Fresh Face’ Award"

This award adds another feather to Ananya's kitty earlier, the actress also bagged a Filmfare award for her debut performance.

The Youth Influencer had been vocal about her social media campaign, So Positive which is against cyber Bullying and been taking all the spotlight. Ananya Panday is surely making the correct use of her following by taking firm stands on such topics and has been receiving constant support from everywhere.

The actress is having a busy 2020 as she is all set to be seen in Kaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter and Shakun Batra's next to where she will be seen sharing the screen alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.