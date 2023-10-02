It's a wrap for Nushrratt Bharuccha horror film sequel 'Chhorii 2' shoot

The shooting for the sequel of the 2021 horror film 'Chhorii' starring actress Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead has been wrapped up.
MUMBAI :The shooting for the sequel of the 2021 horror film 'Chhorii' starring actress Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead has been wrapped up.

The makers of the film have provided an exclusive sneak peak of the new instalment in the franchise.

The sequel is set to pick up Sakshi's (Nushrratt Bharuccha) story from where it left in the original and will bring back some key characters as well as introduce new characters and monsters.

Nushrratt reprises her role as Sakshi from the first outing, ably supported by Pallavi Patil and Saurabh Goyal. Actress Soha Ali Khan, joins the cast.

Vishal Furia, who helmed the 2021 'Chhorii', returns to the director's seat in the sequel which is produced by T-Series, Crypt TV and Abundantia Entertainment.

'Chhorii 2' is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series Films. An Abundantia Entertainment and Psych production, it is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Jack Davis and Vikram Malhotra and directed by Vishal Furia.


SOURCE-IANS

Chhorii Nushrratt Bharuccha Sakshi Pallavi Patil aurabh Goyal Soha Ali Khan Vishal Furia MovieNews TellyChakkar
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 02/10/2023 - 18:15

