Jackie Shroff kicks of 2020 with his #SelfieWithAPlant Campaign

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Jan 2020

MUMBAI: While the country is not new to viral social media challenges, Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff has started his own with a green twist. In an endeavour to encourage people to plant more trees and contribute to a greener India, Jackie Shroff has introduced the #SelfieWithAPlant Campaign.

Jackie Shroff, speaking on the #SelfieWithAPlant campaign says, “There are different trends these days about giving challenges to others. I would like to promote the campaign of a green environment. This cause is extremely close to my heart and we all need to understand our collective responsibility in preserving our planet and green cover.”

