Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Really! Age difference between soon to be married couple

The couple’s wedding invite was recently out. The cute invitation is a mix of pink and blue and gives summer beach vibes. Along with delightful floral settings, it also depicts a blue door that takes you to a beach setting.
MUMBAI: Rakul and Jackky are one of the sweetest and hottest couples in B-town. The duo make heads turn whenever they make an appearance together. After dating for a couple of years, actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have decided to get married on February 21, 2024. The couple made their relationship official in 2021. 

Rakul who began her acting career in 2009, in the South industry was born in New Delhi in a Punjabi Sikh family and is 33 years old. Jackky on the other hand was born in Kolkata to a Sindhi family and is 39 years old. He made his acting debut in the R Madhavan starrer Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. 

The couple’s wedding invite was recently out. The cute invitation is a mix of pink and blue and gives summer beach vibes. Along with delightful floral settings, it also depicts a blue door that takes you to a beach setting.

On the work front, Jackky is busy with the Akshay KUmar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan as a producer while Rakul has several projects in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and multilingual movies like Indian 2, Ayalaan amongst many others. She also has S Mere Husband Ki Biwi starring Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. He also has De De Pyaar De 2 with Ajay Devgn and was last seen in Chhatriwali, which was released on OTT.

