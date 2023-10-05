Jackky Bhagnani set to join action universe with 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

After Rohit Shetty and Aditya Chopra, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani is all set to take plunge into the action genre with his upcoming film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', which stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in lead roles.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 05/10/2023 - 19:14
movie_image: 
Jackky Bhagnani

MUMBAI:  After Rohit Shetty and Aditya Chopra, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani is all set to take plunge into the action genre with his upcoming film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', which stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in lead roles.

On what made him do an action film, Jackky said, "I aim to create a unique universe of high-octane action entertainers for Indian audiences, and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' marks our foray into this. Stepping into the world of action is something I am very passionate about."

He added, "I am really looking forward to creating top-notch action sequences and we are ready and super excited to take the Indian audience on a new journey of action films packed with entertainment and thrill. We will explore various kinds of stories and create content that the larger section of the viewers can resonate with. 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' with Akshay sir, Tiger Shroff and Prithviraj Sukumaran is just the start and it is the first of our vision."

Jackky had recently announced the release date of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', which will hit the theatres on Eid 2024. The producer also has 'Ganapath' in the pipeline.

SOURCE : IANS

Jackky Bhagnani Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Rohit Shetty Aditya Chopra Akshay Kumar Tiger Shroff Ganapath Prithviraj Sukumaran TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 05/10/2023 - 19:14

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:Unexpected! Abhinav and Aarohi grow closer
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Jackky Bhagnani set to join action universe with 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'
MUMBAI:  After Rohit Shetty and Aditya Chopra, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani is all set to take plunge into the action...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Finally! Seerat exposes Garry’s true face in front of Angad, Jasleen and the rest of the family
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Wow! This dance video of Anjini Dhawan, niece of Varun Dhawan is grabbing the attention
MUMBAI: Niece of Varun Dhawan, Anjini Dhawan has been grabbing the attention of fans with her beautiful pictures all...
Kya Baat Hai! Amidst rumors of a June wedding, Karan Deol spotted with fiance Drisha Acharya for the first time
MUMBAI: Karan Deol holds a Bollywood legacy that very few can boast of. With his grandfather and father still very much...
Exclusive! “Sanya Malhotra is very bubbly in nature, very cool and down to earth” Aeklavya Tomer
MUMBAI:  Actor Aeklavya Tomer has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing contribution, the...
Recent Stories
Jackky Bhagnani
Jackky Bhagnani set to join action universe with 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Anjini
Wow! This dance video of Anjini Dhawan, niece of Varun Dhawan is grabbing the attention
Karan Deol
Kya Baat Hai! Amidst rumors of a June wedding, Karan Deol spotted with fiance Drisha Acharya for the first time
Jaya Bachchan
Must Read! Jaya Bachchan to play negative role in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Netizens has some hilarious reactions to this news
Pooja Hegde
Exclusive! After working with Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan and other stars, Pooja Hegde wishes to work with THIS Bollywood actor
Naseeruddin Shah
What! Naseeruddin Shah was asked to auditioned for this character in Harry Potter
Vikram Vedha
Finally! Hrithik Roshan announces the OTT release date of Vikram Vedha; fans say, “Badi der kar di sir”