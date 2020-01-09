Jacqueline Fernandes is all set to "Attack" the nation. find out why!

MUMBAI: Every year, it often seems like there is at least one actor who is in absolutely everything. This year it's all about Jacqueline Fernandez. While nobody knows, what the year will bring, its already groundbreaking for the versatile actress. Her year just began with a bang as she started shooting for 'Attack" helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand.

"Attack" just edged its way into Jacqueline's extraordinary and unconventional full slate this year. Paired opposite John Abraham and produced under the banner of JA Entertainment and Pen Movies, 'Attack' as the name suggests is an action thriller. The enthralled actress took to her social media account to announce the shoot and we sure as hell are excited for this.

The pairing of John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez will sure set the screen on fire with their sizzling looks and immense on-screen presence. Jacqueline who has been omnipresent with various shoots and travels is excited to be on the sets. The actress has always given her fans insights into what is happening in her life and as the news broke, the fans are going gaga over it.

On the professional front, Jacqueline will be seen this year in Netflix movie titled "Mrs. Serial Killer".