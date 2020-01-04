Jacqueline Fernandez aces statement pieces in her recent magazine shoot!

MUMBAI: A timeless sense of style is not just about what you wear but how to wear it. Jacqueline Fernandez started the year by gracing the cover of a leading magazine and looked flawless as ever. The inside images from her magazine shoot were released and the actress has nailed each and every one of her looks.

For the first look, the actress stunned horizontal pleated net full-sleeved Bishop sleeves with a deep V neck cut with mirror studdings and paired it with a grey-silvery stiletto and the picture looks extremely gorgeous.

For the second look, Jacqueline aced the perfect cocktail party look with a shattered holographic mosaic dress having translucent tule with a thigh-high slit and paired it with similar holographic heels. This look definitely wants us to attend a party ASAP!

For the third look, her perfect head-turning look was spot on and included a shattered golden mosaic trapunto quilted golden bustier with a pleated trapunto quilted satin skirt, and high heels.

All the looks were statement pieces and had minimal accessories to it. The makeup had a perfect dewy glow to it and was complimented all the looks with no doubt.

On the work front, Jacqueline will be seen next in 'Mrs. Serial Killer".