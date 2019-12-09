News

Jacqueline Fernandez and Salman Khan to come together for...

MUMBAI: Salman Khan has had a great job with many heroines in his long, illustrious career. In recent time, a pairing of his that has worked big time is with Jacqueline Fernandez. They were first seen together in the 2014 blockbuster Kick and their chemistry was also loved in the move Race 3.

As per sources, it seems that Jacqueline Fernandez might also bag a role in the sequel to Kick, expected to release on Eid 2021. Before that, this super hit Jodi will be seen once again in the 2020 Eid venture, Radhe. The sizzling actress will be doing an entertaining item number in this action flick, to be directed by Prabhudheva.

 The script demanded an item number and Salman Khan and Prabudheva didn’t take time to lock in Jacqueline for the song as Slaman loves dancing with her, and the actress as began the rehearsal for the song and will shoot for it at Mumbai’s Mehboob Studio.

Sajid-Wajid has composed the track and it is on the lines of the ‘Le Le Mazaa Le’ song from Salman Khan’s memorable 2009 film Wanted.

 

