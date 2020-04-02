News

Jacqueline Fernandez extends her support by contributing towards the daily wage workers during Covid-19 lockdown

02 Apr 2020

MUMBAI: The nation is dealing with the pandemic outbreak and the worst hit is the daily wage workers during the ongoing nationwide lockdown. Marking her bit with a generous contribution, Jacqueline Fernandez extended her support to an initiative and helped provide supplies to 2500 families in Mumbai who are facing the brunt.

In a video, Jacqueline can be seen urging everyone to do their bit to support the ones who are the backbone of the society. Expressing their gratitude, the leaders of the initiative shared a video of the actress and posted, “Thank you @Asli_Jacqueline for your generous contribution towards the daily wage workers. @Asli_Jacqueline has helped us provide groceries to 2500 families in Bandra. We are all in this together! #IndiaFightsCorona”.

