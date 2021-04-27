Jacqueline Fernandez suggests yoga to deal with lockdown

MUMBAI: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez on Tuesday doled out toga and breathing exercise tips on Instagram, as an effective way to deal with lockdown

"Breathwork (pranayams) are important especially now for our physical and mental well being praying for everyone during these difficult times," wrote Jacqueline, along with a picture of herself doing yoga with her instructor virtually.

Jacqueline has a busy schedule in the months ahead. She will be seen in the films "Bhoot Police", "Bachchan Pandey", and "Ram Setu".