Jacqueline Fernandez talks about the pros and cons of live life out of a suitcase! 

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Mar 2020 05:44 PM

MUMBAI: Jacqueline Fernandez is truly loved for her fun loving nature, for always radiating and spreading positive vibes all across. The actress talks about  what a fun decade she had and also shares how it affected her in a different way.

"Last decade was amazing, but I was almost living out of a suitcase. I was working on out and out commercial films, I was doing item numbers, world tours, I was dancing at awards shows, weddings, music videos, then there were endorsements. I enjoyed every bit of it." shares Jacqueline on how the actress utilised every bit of her time. This was a perfect combination of work and fun at the same time. 

Adding on how this life has its own effects and how it affected her over all health, Jacqueline adds, "But you cannot keep up with that lifestyle for too long, you are sleep deprived, your diet is not fulfilling, all that eventually starts impacting your general health and fitness"

On making the necessary changes for her life which will have a positive impact overall as she starts the new decade Jacqueline exclaims, "So as I start the new decade, I start with a new approach. I want to take things one day at a time. I want to be calm. I want to pick and choose the projects I do"

Truly Jacqueline knows how to set goals and achieve them for herself and is the perfect inspiration for all age groups. The actress is someone we can truly look  up to for almost everything from fashion, dance, acting, fitness and much more.

The actress will be seen next in Mrs. Serial killer which will also mark her digital debut.

